TEXT-S&P ratings - Seoul Guarantee Insurance Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Seoul Guarantee Insurance Co. -------------------------- 14-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Sep-2012 A/-- --/--

21-Jan-2008 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 14-Sep-2012