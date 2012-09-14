FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC
September 14, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC ----------------- 14-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

16-Sep-2005 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on oil and gas producer, refiner, and marketer MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘bb+'. The SACP reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles.

The key strength of MOL‘S “satisfactory” business risk profile is its diversification across upstream activities, refining and retail operations in Central and Eastern Europe, which have above-average profitability, and stable gas transportation and power assets. MOL’s two main refineries in Hungary (BB+/Negative/B) and the Slovak Republic (A/Stable/A-1) are strategically located, high-complexity plants integrated with the company’s retail and petrochemical assets. Negative factors include MOL’s sensitivity to volatile oil and gas prices, significant capital intensity in the industry, exposure to Hungary and the Republic of Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3), other upstream operations in emerging markets (notably Syria [not rated] and the Russian Federation ), and sensitivity to the cyclical refining and petrochemical industries.

