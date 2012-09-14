TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Seoul Guarantee Insurance raised to 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has raised its financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Seoul Guarantee Insurance Co. (SGIC) to ‘A’ from ‘A-', reflecting its upgrade of the Republic of Korea (local currency: AA-Stable/A-1+; foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1+) (for more details, please see “Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To ‘A+/AA-’ On Assessment Of Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable,” published Sept. 14, 2012). The outlook on the ratings on SGIC is stable.

Based on our criteria for rating government-related entities (see related criteria below), we raised our issuer credit ratings on SGIC by one notch. That is to reflect our expectation that SGIC has a moderately high likelihood of receiving support from the Korean government, because it plays important roles in Korea’s financial system and it has a strong link with the government.

