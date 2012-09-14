TEXT-S&P summary: UPM-Kymmene Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- UPM-Kymmene Corp. ----------------------------- 14-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 915436

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Feb-2010 BB/B BB/B

01-Apr-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

21-Apr-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

22-Oct-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Finland-based forest products producer UPM-Kymmene Corp. reflect our view of its “fair” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile. The business risk profile is supported by a cost position and margins that are better than the industry average, high levels of internally generated energy and pulp production, and a diverse portfolio of forest products. These benefits are, however, offset by exposure to the cyclical pulp and paper industry, which faces oversupply, and by a structural decline in demand for graphic paper. UPM-Kymmene’s financial risk profile reflects our view of the group’s cyclical cash flow generation, and increased leverage from debt-financed acquisitions, mitigated by a currently balanced capital structure and strong liquidity.