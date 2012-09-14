FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Russian Tula Region's RUB5bn bond expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Russian Tula Region's RUB5bn bond expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Tula Region’s upcoming RUB5bn domestic bond issue, due 25 September 2015, an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB-(EXP)’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)(EXP)'.

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘BB-’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

The bond issue has a fixed-rate coupon. The initial coupon rate will be set on 25 September 2012. The principal will be amortised by 30% of the initial bond issue value in September 2013 and by 30% of the initial bond issue value in September 2014. The remaining 40% will be redeemed on 25 September 2015. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the region’s budget deficit.

A credit analysis on the Tula Region is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.