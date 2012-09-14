TEXT-Fitch assigns Russian Tula Region's RUB5bn bond expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Tula Region’s upcoming RUB5bn domestic bond issue, due 25 September 2015, an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB-(EXP)’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)(EXP)'.

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘BB-’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

The bond issue has a fixed-rate coupon. The initial coupon rate will be set on 25 September 2012. The principal will be amortised by 30% of the initial bond issue value in September 2013 and by 30% of the initial bond issue value in September 2014. The remaining 40% will be redeemed on 25 September 2015. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the region’s budget deficit.

