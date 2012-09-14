FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Three Korean public-sector financial institutions affrmd
September 14, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Three Korean public-sector financial institutions affrmd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its credit ratings on the following three Korean public-sector financial institutions: Industrial Bank of Korea (A/Stable/A-1); NongHyup Bank (A/Stable/A-1); and Suhyup Bank (A-/Stable/--). The outlooks on the ratings are stable.

The affirmations follow the upgrade earlier today of the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency:AA-Stable/A-1+; foreign currency:A+/Stable/A-1+) (see “Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To ‘A+/AA-’ On Assessment Of Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable”).

The affirmations reflect our expectation of very high likely support for the entities from the Korea government, arising from their very important roles to and very strong link with the government. In our view, the current ratings adequately factor the strengthened support from the government in line with our government-related entities criteria.

