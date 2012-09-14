TEXT-S&P:Outlook on Korea Development Bank revised to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on the ‘A’ long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on Korea Development Bank (KDB). At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating, ‘A’ ratings on senior unsecured issues, and ‘A-1’ short-term issuer credit ratings on KDB. The actions follow the upgrade earlier today of the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1) (see “Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To ‘A+/AA-’ On Assessment Of Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable,” published today). We also affirmed the ‘A’ rating on the US$350 million 4.5% coupon note due 2016 issued by Doosan Infracore (NR) and guaranteed by KDB.

Our rating affirmation on KDB reflects a combination of the sovereign rating upgrade and a gradual transition in KDB’s link and role with the government, which is leading to weakening of the likelihood of government support over time. This is in line with our criteria for transition cases. We regard the bank’s expansion of commercial business lines and the potential initial public offering through the sale of some existing shares of KDB Financial Group (not rated), the holding company of KDB, as weakening the likelihood of government support.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we now hold the view that there is between an “extremely high” and “very high” likelihood that the government of Korea would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KDB in the event of financial distress. Consequently, the issuer credit rating on KDB is one notch below where it would have been if the privatization had not begun and is one notch above where it would rest once the privatization is over. In the past, our rating approach was based on our view of KDB’s “critical” role for, and “very strong” link with, the Korean government. We believe that KDB will closely collaborate with and provide support to Korea Finance Corp.’s (KoFC: foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1) policy banking function for the foreseeable future. We hold this view because KDB is larger than KoFC and it has the policy banking knowhow to ensure a smooth policy role transfer until KoFC can sufficiently carry out its policy role. Currently, KDB is ultimately 100% owned by the Korean government through KDB Financial Group (not rated), the holding company of KDB and KoFC.

We revised the outlook on KDB to stable mainly because of the upgrade of our sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea and the fact that we have factored in weakening likelihood of government support into the rating. However, the key risk factor of KDB’s privatization program remains, which may adversely affect our ratings on KDB. At this stage, it is not certain when a potential initial public offering will be held through the sale of some of KDB Financial Group’s existing shares. We expect that government support will weaken as the privatization process progresses.

The ratings on KDB could come under downward pressure if KoFC runs its policy role independently, thereby reducing KDB’s critical policy role, or if the government’s ownership of KDB meaningfully changes, indicating possible significant changes in KDB’s linkage with or its importance to the government. We could also lower the ratings on KDB if it significantly expands its commercial business lines, suggesting a weakening policy role.

On the other hand, we could upgrade KDB if privatization risk is significantly reduced if there is a policy shift of the government, such as abolishing or significantly delaying the privatization plan while maintaining its policy-related banking businesses.

