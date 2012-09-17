TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Electric Power Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Electric Power Corp. ----------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 500631

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063A

Mult. CUSIP6: 50065B

Mult. CUSIP6: 50065G

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

27-Jul-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

