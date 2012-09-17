TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd. ------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 5006EP

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 5.25% global bnds due 11/15/2012 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 2.50% bnds due 07/16/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012