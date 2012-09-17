TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Korea Western Power Co. Ltd. [KRPOWE.UL --------------------------- 17-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$150 mil 5.50% straight bnds due 09/26/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 04/19/2012: sr
unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$500 mil 3.125% med-term nts ser 1 due
05/10/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012