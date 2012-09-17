TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Korea Western Power Co. Ltd. [KRPOWE.UL --------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$150 mil 5.50% straight bnds due 09/26/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 04/19/2012: sr

unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 3.125% med-term nts ser 1 due

05/10/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012