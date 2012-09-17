TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. ------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064Y

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

27-Jul-2005 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 6.25% med-term nts ser 1 due

06/17/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 3.125% med-term nts due 09/16/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 07/13/2021 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$0 mil USD-denominated med-term nts A+ 17-Sep-2012