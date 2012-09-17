TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd. -------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$150 mil 5.75% bnds due 07/21/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$300 mil 5.375% bnds due 04/18/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012