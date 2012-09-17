TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Expressway Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Expressway Corp. --------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Highway and

street

construction

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064L

Mult. CUSIP6: 50065J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50065K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

12-Nov-2009 A+/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 4.90% bnds due 07/01/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 4.875% global bnds due 04/07/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 5.125% global bnds due 05/20/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012

EUR400 mil 4.375% nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

EUR42 mil 4.375% sr nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)

US$700 mil 4.50% med-term nts ser 2 due

03/23/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$30 mil 4.875% bnds due 04/07/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)

EUR42 mil 4.375% med-term nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)

US$3.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/07/2009: sr

unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012

HKD452 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 7 due

03/02/2022 A+ 17-Sep-2012