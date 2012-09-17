TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Gas Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Gas Corp. ---------------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 500635

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066A

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

2-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

1-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 6.00% nts due 07/15/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

CHF300 mil 2.25% bnds due 10/06/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$500 mil 4.25% med-term nts ser 1 due

11/02/2020 A+ 17-Sep-2012

CAD300 mil 4.58% med-term nts ser 2 due

05/12/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

CHF100 mil 2.875% 8-year med-term nts due

10/11/2019 A+ 17-Sep-2012

CHF250 mil 2.00% 5-year med-term nts due

10/11/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 01/05/2012: sr

unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$750 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due

01/20/2042 A+ 17-Sep-2012

EUR40 mil fltg rate 1-year med-term nts due

06/20/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012

SGD30 mil 1.10% med-term nts ser 13 due

06/27/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012

HKD195 mil 1.65% med-term nts ser 12 due

06/27/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$700 mil 2.25% med-term nts ser 17 due

07/25/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-1 12-Dec-2011