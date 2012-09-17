TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Gas Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
Ratings -- Korea Gas Corp. ---------------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Gas production
Mult. CUSIP6: 500635
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066A
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
2-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
1-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 6.00% nts due 07/15/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012
CHF300 mil 2.25% bnds due 10/06/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$500 mil 4.25% med-term nts ser 1 due
11/02/2020 A+ 17-Sep-2012
CAD300 mil 4.58% med-term nts ser 2 due
05/12/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
CHF100 mil 2.875% 8-year med-term nts due
10/11/2019 A+ 17-Sep-2012
CHF250 mil 2.00% 5-year med-term nts due
10/11/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 01/05/2012: sr
unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$750 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due
01/20/2042 A+ 17-Sep-2012
EUR40 mil fltg rate 1-year med-term nts due
06/20/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012
SGD30 mil 1.10% med-term nts ser 13 due
06/27/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012
HKD195 mil 1.65% med-term nts ser 12 due
06/27/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$700 mil 2.25% med-term nts ser 17 due
07/25/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-1 12-Dec-2011