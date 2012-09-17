TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Rail Network Authority

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Rail Network Authority --------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Foreign currency A+/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Railroads

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 AA-/-- A+/--

27-Jul-2005 A+/-- A/--

