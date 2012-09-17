TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Water Resources Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Water Resources Corp. ---------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

27-Jul-2005 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$150 mil 4.875% Euro bnds due 11/12/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

¥15 bil nts ser 1 due 10/02/2018 A+ 17-Sep-2012

HKD783 mil 4.45% med-term nts due 08/11/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012