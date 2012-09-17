TEXT-S&P Ratings - Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
Ratings -- Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. ------------- 17-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic Of
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 50064V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 6.00% global bnds due 05/25/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$300 mil 3.625% nts due 01/29/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012