TEXT-S&P Ratings - Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. ------------- 17-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic Of

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 6.00% global bnds due 05/25/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$300 mil 3.625% nts due 01/29/2017 A+ 17-Sep-2012