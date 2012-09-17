FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea National Oil Corp.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 17, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea National Oil Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Korea Resources Corp. ---------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Minerals, ground

or treated

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

26-Dec-2006 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 4.125% bnds due 05/19/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.