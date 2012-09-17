TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea National Oil Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
Ratings -- Korea Resources Corp. ---------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Minerals, ground
or treated
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
26-Dec-2006 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 4.125% bnds due 05/19/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012