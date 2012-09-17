TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea National Oil Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

Ratings -- Korea Resources Corp. ---------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Minerals, ground

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

26-Dec-2006 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 4.125% bnds due 05/19/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012