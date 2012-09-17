TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Railroad Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Korea Railroad Corp. ----------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

12-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012