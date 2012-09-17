TEXT-S&P ratings - Korea Land and Housing Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Korea Land and Housing Corp. --------------------------- 17-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Foreign currency A+/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 AA-/-- A+/--

01-Oct-2009 A+/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 5.75% bnds due 05/30/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012

US$750 mil 4.875% bnds due 09/10/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012