TEXT-S&P comments on potential merger of BAE Systems and EADS

“We believe that should the transaction proceed, the business risk profile of the combined entity would benefit from stronger diversification and earnings stability,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Abigail Klimovich. “At the same time, downward pressure could arise from integration risks and changes to the business configuration related to a possible carve-out of sensitive defense-related business areas--especially in the U.S., where BAE Systems has significant operations. As such, our preliminary assessment, based on the simple assumption of no major changes to the two businesses when combined, results in a ”strong“ business risk profile. This compares with our current ”strong“ business risk profile assessments for the two companies.”

On a combined basis, and taking into account the financial results EADS and BAE Systems reported in 2011, we calculate that the merged company would have posted a ratio of funds from operations to debt of more than 75% for 2011. This would in our view support a “modest” financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The combination of a “strong” business risk profile and a “modest” financial risk profile would result in a combined entity rating in the ‘A’ category, in our opinion.

At this stage it’s too early to make any rating decisions given the nature of the discussions and the lack of a final decision to proceed or not. Even if the companies decide to pursue the merger, we anticipate that the negotiations will be lengthy and involve multiple stakeholders. If successful, it could then take a significant time to acquire the necessary regulatory approvals and come to an arrangement satisfactory for the governments involved.