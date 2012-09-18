TEXT-Fitch affirms Shinhan Bank at IDR 'A'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Shinhan Bank’s (SHB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SHB’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a’. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

SHB’s IDR, which is driven by its VR, mainly reflects its substantial domestic franchise and strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the bank’s moderating margins, sound loan quality, and as with the rest of the Korean banking system, its below-average liquidity/funding profile by international comparison. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that SHB can absorb a reasonable level of credit costs and financial stress, given its strong capitalisation and prudent risk management.

SHB’s ‘1’ Support Rating and ‘A-’ Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s continued belief of an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government (‘AA-'/Stable) to support the bank, if required. This view is based on the bank’s systemic importance as one of the largest commercial banks in South Korea, holding 13% and 15% of the banking system’s total assets and deposits, respectively.

Given SHB’s negligible foreign currency retail deposits the IDR and VR could benefit from a sustainable, significant improvement in its foreign currency funding/liquidity profile. However, Fitch views such prospects as remote over the medium term, due to Korean households’ weak propensity to own foreign currencies and a subdued business environment.

Its VR may be downgraded if there is an increase in risk appetite, including rapid growth, or weakened loan quality leading to erosion in its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of SHB’s loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future considering its prudent lending practice.

Fitch estimates SHB’s underlying return on assets at 0.7%-0.8% for the next two to three years, in line with 0.78% and 0.82% in H112 and 2011, respectively. Its long-term profitability is facing regulatory costs, and social and political pressure on the profits of financial institutions in Korea. Its net interest margin has been declining since Q211 due to falling interest rates and competition in lending and deposit rates.

SHB’s loan quality was sound with an NPL ratio of 1.3% at end-H112 (industry-wide: 1.5%). Its precautionary-and-below loan ratio (2.5%) was below the system average (about 3.7%). Its loan book mix is mostly in line with the industry average; with 25% in mortgages (versus system’s 19%) and 24% in manufacturing (30%) and 25% in large corporate loans (29%).

SHB’s Fitch Core Capital ratio was strong at 13.2% at end-H112. Its loans/customer deposits ratio was high by international comparison at 117% at end-2011. Fitch expects the bank would not have much difficulty in meeting the Basel III capital rules but could face some challenges in maintaining stable net funding and meeting liquidity coverage requirements.

The ‘BBB-’ rating for SHB’s hybrid securities is four notches below the bank’s VR, in line with Fitch’s criteria, to reflect their high loss severity and non-performance risk. These tier 1 capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite its going-concern loss absorption features.

SHB is wholly owned by Shinhan Financial Group. With total assets of KRW233trn (USD202bn) at end-H112, it accounted for 79% of the group’s consolidated total assets.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘F1’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘A-’

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘A’

Hybrid securities affirmed at ‘BBB-'