TEXT-S&P rpt:Consolidation may stabilize Japan's retail sector

Sept 18 - Industry consolidation may help stabilize Japan’s retail sector, and revenue growth is essential to enhance Japanese retailers’ credit quality, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today.

Japan’s retail sector has undergone a new round of consolidation since the beginning of 2011. Standard & Poor’s expects this consolidation to continue for the rest of 2012 and beyond. Although many factors spur the ongoing consolidation, we believe the primary causes are market contraction due to population decline in Japan and fierce cross-format competition. Faced with a shrinking domestic market and intensifying competition, Japanese retailers have turned to consolidation in the struggle for survival, and we expect this to continue. As surviving consolidators benefit from economies of scale, their investment capacity will increase. As a result, we expect the gap in business between consolidators and nonconsolidators to widen further. Compared with other developed countries, Japan has a fragmented retail sector. Therefore, the dominance of a small number of top companies in market share is not as obvious in Japan’s retail sector as in those of other developed countries. Increases in the market shares of top companies as a result of consolidation will ease the competitive environment in the sector in the medium- to long-term, in our view.

Meanwhile, even though we believe some companies will emerge as winners of a shakeout in Japan’s retail sector, it does not guarantee the enhancement of their business base and revenue growth in the long-term, because population decline in Japan is accelerating. Therefore, we believe the ability of Japan’s retailers to continue to grow revenues in a shrinking domestic market while also maintaining sound financial profiles is key to enhancement of their credit quality. Many Japanese companies have been strengthening their businesses by expanding into other Asian markets to make up for a drop in revenues owing to contraction of the domestic market. Nevertheless, overseas business development involves the following risks:

-- Upfront investment burdens;

-- Costs to meet different business practices and regulations in other countries; and

-- Fierce competition against local retailers and major global retailers that have also entered those markets.

The two major retailers in Japan that Standard & Poor’s rates, Aeon Co. Ltd. (A-/Negative/--) and Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), are leading consolidation of the domestic retail sector. Whether these two retailers succeed in their overseas business development or not may greatly affect our assessment of their credit quality, in our view.