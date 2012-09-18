FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Integrated Accommodation Services PLC
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Integrated Accommodation Services PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Integrated Accommodation Services PLC --------- 18-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Rationale

The long-term insured ‘AA-’ rating on the GBP406.85 million senior secured bonds due 2029 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose company Integrated Accommodation Services PLC (ProjectCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accommodation Services (Holdings) Ltd., reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE [formerly FSA UK Ltd.]; AA-/Stable/--) of the payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds. The Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR) of ‘A’ reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
