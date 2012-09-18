TEXT-S&P rates Smurfit proposed EUR200 mil notes 'BB', 3 recov rtg

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BB’ issue rating to the proposed EUR200 million senior secured floating-rate notes due 2020 to be issued by Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions (BB/Stable/--). The issuer is a fully owned subsidiary of Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit; BB/Stable/--). The recovery rating on the proposed notes is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating reflects our understanding that Smurfit will use the proceeds of the proposed notes to partly repay its existing term loans B and C.

We understand that the proposed notes will benefit from the same documentation and security as the existing senior secured notes. We therefore consider that the proposed notes rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt (credit facilities and notes).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

