#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Australia (Commonwealth of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Australia (Commonwealth of) (Unsolicited Rating 18-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 052537

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2003 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

17-May-1999 AAA/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The unsolicited ratings on the Commonwealth of Australia reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the country’s ample fiscal and monetary policy flexibility, economic resilience, public policy stability, and a financial sector that appears to be sound. We believe these factors demonstrate Australia’s strong ability to absorb large economic and financial shocks, such as the global recession in 2009. These strengths are moderated by Australia’s high external imbalances, dependence on commodity exports, and high household debt, all of which weigh on its growth prospects.

