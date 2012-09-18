FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes European food retail sector credit factors compendium
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012

TEXT-Fitch publishes European food retail sector credit factors compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled ‘European Food Retail Sector Credit Factor Compendium’, as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch’s criteria for rating European food retail companies, published on 09 August 2012 are applied to five point-in-time examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated companies.

Issuers covered in the compendium report include Tesco Plc, Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Royal Ahold N.V., Casino Guichard SA

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Food Retail Sector Credit Factor Compendium

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
