FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in two Spanish BBVA RMBS transactions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in two Spanish BBVA RMBS transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted our performance review and applied our 2012 counterparty criteria. After our 2012 counterparty criteria came into effect, the issuer modified the transaction documents for BBVA RMBS 5 and BBVA RMBS 9.

-- We have today lowered our ratings on the class A notes in BBVA RMBS 5 and the notes in BBVA RMBS 9 because, although the issuer has amended the transaction documents, they are no longer commensurate with previous rating levels under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- At the same time, we have raised our ratings on BBVA RMBS 5’s class B and C notes to reflect the significant increase in the level of available credit enhancement since closing.

-- BBVA originated and currently services the loans backing these two Spanish RMBS transactions, which closed in May 2008 and April 2010, respectively.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in two of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.