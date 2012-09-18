TEXT-Fitch revises Dixons' outlook to stable;affirms at 'B'

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based electrical retailer Dixons Retail plc’s (Dixons) Outlook to Stable from Negative. The agency has affirmed Dixons’ Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘B’ and its senior unsecured rating at ‘B+’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR3’.

The Stable Outlook reflects the improvement in Dixons’ operating trends, market position in its core markets and liquidity profile.

Dixons continues to benefit from its Renewal and Transformation programme. Its like-for-like (LFL) sales trend has been positive despite a difficult trading environment in the UK & Ireland. Dixons’ performance was also boosted from a summer of sporting events with the UK & Ireland’s LFL sales up 7% for Q113 (12 weeks ended 21 July 2012) and 13% in Northern Europe.

The recent consolidation in the electrical industry in the UK, including the closure of 11 Best Buy stores (‘BB’/Rating Watch Negative) and the disposal of Comet (owned by Darty, formerly known as Kesa, unrated), has helped to create a marginally more favourable competitive environment for Dixons. In the Nordics, there were a number of significant exits in the independent sector. Overall, Dixons is in a much stronger position than a few years ago.

On 12 September 2012, Dixons successfully issued new GBP150m 8.75% notes due 2017. These new notes are issued on an unsecured basis and rank pari passu with existing senior unsecured debt instruments. Dixons will use the proceeds from this new issuance to repurchase up to GBP50m of its outstanding GBP150m 8.75% notes due 3 August 2015, allowing the group to extend the company’s debt maturity profile and to increase its overall liquidity. The tender offer is subject to the completion of the issuance of the new notes.

The tender offer also includes the offer to repurchase up to GBP80m of its outstanding GBP160m 6.125% notes due 15 November 2012, using the company’s existing cash resources which it has been conserving in advance of the repayment in November 2012.

Although Fitch recognised the improvement in Dixons’ operating trends and liquidity profile, credit metrics are expected to remain steady given the ongoing challenging consumer environment especially in its Southern Europe and PIXmania businesses. Dixons’ lease-adjusted net debt/EBITBAR was 5.1x in FY12 (FY11: 5.2x) and lease adjusted net debt/funds from operations (FFO) was 5.9x in FY12 (FY11: 5.6x). Group EBIT margin remains low at 1.4% in FY12 (FY11:1.5%) and Fitch expects a gradual improvement.

Fitch’s recovery analysis indicates a 51%-70% recovery to the senior unsecured instruments in a distressed scenario, equating to a Recovery Rating of ‘RR3’. As per Fitch’s notching guidelines, this leads to a rating one notch above the Long-term IDR, or ‘B+'.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- The group EBIT margin improving to 2.5%

- A sustainable positive LFL sales growth in core areas (the UK and Ireland and the Nordic region)

- Lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR below 5x or lease-adjusted net debt/FFO decreasing to below 5.5x and/or material free cash flow generation

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- Deterioration in its operating performance such that EBIT margin falls below 1%

- Lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is more than 6x or lease adjusted net debt/FFO is more than 6.5x

- Material deterioration in its southern European businesses and Pixmania depleting group cash flows and/or liquidity problems arising again