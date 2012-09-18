TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions in CDO deal Odeon ABS 2007-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Odeon ABS 2007-1’s class A-1 and A-2 notes following our update to the criteria and assumptions that we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets.

-- Following our assessment of the transaction’s performance and the application of our updated criteria for CDOs of structured finance assets, we have lowered our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-3 and B notes.

-- Odeon ABS 2007-1 is a cash flow mezzanine CDO of ABS transaction that closed in July 2007.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Odeon ABS 2007-1 B.V.’s class A-1 and A-2 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-3 and B notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance since our previous review on April 19, 2011, and the application of our updated criteria for collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets (see “Ratings Lowered On All Classes Of Notes In Odeon ABS 2007-1 As Underlying Portfolio Credit Quality Deteriorates,” published on April 19, 2011, and “Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Feb. 21, 2012).

We have performed our credit and cash flow analysis using the available data at the time of our analysis from the trustee report dated July 31, 2012. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes in this transaction following our update to the criteria that we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see “Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update”).