TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB' rtg to Amkor sr unsecd nts (recovery: 3)

Rationale

The rating on Amkor reflects Standard & Poor’s expectation that the semiconductor packaging and test provider will preserve its “significant” financial risk profile and its competitive position through the typical industry cycle. The semiconductor industry has experienced a decline from its cyclical peak in 2010 and near-term growth is expected to be modest, or in the low-single-digit percentage area on a year-over-year basis. We view the company’s business risk profile as “weak,” as we consider its operations more volatile than the broader semiconductor industry and with high capital expenditure requirements. We view the company’s financial risk profile as significant, with debt to EBITDA of 2.8x as of June 30, 2012, pro forma for the debt issuance, but it is subject to considerable fluctuation over an industry cycle, and with a negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) of $49 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

We expect that the company’s revenue in the second half of 2012 will be flat to up modestly by a low-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis. Demand for smartphones and tablets continues to build, albeit at a slower pace than originally anticipated, and the networking, computing, industrial, and consumer end markets build inventory to meet the demands of new consumer and enterprise product refreshes.

We expect Amkor’s margins to increase from current levels over the coming quarters as the company’s capacity utilization improves, despite headwinds from higher input costs and pricing erosion. The company intends to use the proceeds from the $300 million senior unsecured notes issuance to repay approximately $225 million of outstanding foreign debt, using the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. As such, and pro forma for the note issuance, we expect debt to EBITDA to increase to the 2.8x area, from 2.6x at June 30, 2012. Our outlook allows capacity for debt leverage up to about 4x within the current rating.

Amkor is a global supplier of outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing services. We view Amkor’s business risk profile as weak, primarily reflecting aggressive competition, rapid technology evolution, and high capital expenditures to support anticipated customer requirements. The company’s strong customer base, good market position, and high barriers to entry partially offset those factors.

The outsourced semiconductor packaging and test market is very competitive, with many players and almost all packaging and test services conducted in Asia, where labor costs are lower. Amkor competes not only against top outsourced packaging and test providers, but also with integrated device manufacturers that opt to keep their back-end production in-house. The demand for higher performance packages translates to greater capital expenditure requirements for outsourced service providers such as Amkor but provides high barriers to entry. Partly offsetting these risks is Amkor’s good market position: The company’s customers include many of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and it is one of four major packaging and test providers that, in aggregate, make up about 50% of the market.

We view the company’s financial risk profile as significant. Revenues for the 12 months ended June 2012, at about $2.8 billion, were down 4.6% from the year-ago period because of global economic headwinds and the uncertain outlook in key consumer, industrial and networking end markets. The communications end market, with strong growth coming from smartphones and tablets, partially offsets the weakness experienced in other end markets. Adjusted EBITDA generation was about $550 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 (about 20.0% of revenue), down from about $658 million in the year-earlier period (22.7% of revenue), primarily the result of foreign currency effects, increased raw material costs and lower capacity utilization rates. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.6x at the end of the June 2012 quarter, up from 2.1x a year ago, and will increase to approximately 2.8x as a result of the $300 million note issuance. We expect considerable fluctuation in the company’s financial profile over a cycle, as occurred in September 2009, when Amkor’s leverage and funds from operations (FFO) to debt deteriorated to 3.6x and 22%, respectively, and subsequently improved to 1.9x and 45%, respectively, in March 2011.

Given our expectation for higher input costs, and still-low capacity utilization, we believe operating margin will remain lower in calendar year 2012 than a year ago. However, we expect improving consumer demand in second half of 2012 as end-market customers--especially customers that sell into smartphones and tablets--start to rebuild inventory, which should lead to margin improvements from current levels.

Liquidity

We view Amkor’s liquidity as “adequate,” with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash balances of $351 million and a $150 million revolving line of credit (due June 2017 as of the quarter ended June 30, 2012). For the next 12 months, cash uses should include some investment in working capital, and capital spending of about $500 million.

Additional relevant factors of Amkor’s liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We expect sources of liquidity will cover uses by 1.2x or more and that net sources would be positive even with a 50% drop in EBITDA.

-- We believe capital spending will be high in 2012, at about 18% of revenues, which would lead to a negative FOCF of about $150 million in our baseline scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Amkor’s credit measures will remain consistent with a significant financial risk profile over the typical industry cycle. Given our current view of the company’s business profile, a higher rating is not likely over the next year.

We could lower the rating, however, if leverage were to deviate sharply from our expectations, such that it approaches 4x. Such an increase could be the result of an escalation of the competitive environment and sustained aggressive pricing or an unexpected severe demand decline, which would place significant pressure on margins and EBITDA generation. It could also arise from a shift in financial policies that allowed for significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

