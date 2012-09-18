FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Unicredit Bulbank's support rating at '2'
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Unicredit Bulbank's support rating at '2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bulbank AD’s (UCB) Support Rating at ‘2’. Fitch maintains only a Support Rating on UCB; it has not performed a full review of the bank.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

UCB’s Support Rating reflects Fitch’s view that there continues to be a high probability of support from UCB’s ultimate majority shareholder, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’). Fitch believes that in the event of financial difficulties, UCB would look first to UC for support. UC indirectly owns 92% of UCB through UniCredit Bank Austria AG (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’). Fitch’s view of the high propensity of UC to support UCB reflects the agency’s understanding that Central and Eastern Europe is a strategically important region for UC in the medium term.

The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in Fitch’s view of UC’s ability and/or willingness to support UCB.

UCB has a strong domestic franchise, and is the largest bank by total assets (15.3% market share at end-H112). It is also the leading bank in terms of corporate loans and deposits in Bulgaria.

