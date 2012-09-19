BRIEF-Moody's cuts KUBC; outlook stable

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kansai Urban Banking Corporation (KUBC)
* Moody’s downgrades KUBC; outlook stable
The affected ratings are:
Long-term bank deposit rating (domestic and foreign currency): Downgraded to A3 from A2
Senior unsecured shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
Senior subordinated debt rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Senior subordinated shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
Junior subordinated debt rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to Baa2(hyb) from Baa1(hyb)
Junior subordinated shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1