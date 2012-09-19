FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's cuts KUBC; outlook stable
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's cuts KUBC; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kansai Urban Banking Corporation (KUBC)

* Moody’s downgrades KUBC; outlook stable

The affected ratings are:

Long-term bank deposit rating (domestic and foreign currency): Downgraded to A3 from A2

Senior unsecured shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2

Senior subordinated debt rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

Senior subordinated shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

Junior subordinated debt rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to Baa2(hyb) from Baa1(hyb)

Junior subordinated shelf registration rating (domestic currency): Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

