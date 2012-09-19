TEXT-S&P asgns 'B+' and 'cnBB-' rtgs to Fantasia's proposed notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B+’ issue rating and its ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--). The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The issue rating on Fantasia’s proposed notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. In our view, the company’s ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.

The rating on China-based property developer Fantasia reflects the execution risk associated with the company’s business expansion. Fantasia’s limited record in developing high-end residential properties and its increasingly aggressive expansion also constrain the rating. The company’s product diversification, increasing geographical coverage, low-cost land bank, established market position in Chengdu, as well as its focused strategy and reasonable financial management partly mitigate the above weaknesses.

The negative rating outlook on Fantasia reflects our expectation that the company’s debt-funded expansion will be more aggressive than before. The outlook also reflects uncertainty over Fantasia’s sales execution. The company’s property sales could slip due to continued policy tightening, including home purchase restrictions, in China. We expect Fantasia to maintain disciplined financial management and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define the term, while pursuing growth.

