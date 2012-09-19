TEXT-S&P summary: NorCell Sweden Holding 2 AB(publ)

The rating benefits from our assessment of Com Hem’s business risk profile as “satisfactory”. This is supported by the group’s established position, with its connections to 1.75 million households providing a stable utility-like basic analog TV subscriber base, and solid positions in digital TV, fixed broadband, and telephony markets. The company also has good growth opportunities owing to increasing penetration in its coverage area of digital TV and associated services (such as video on demand) and a shift to higher broadband speeds. Additional supports include the healthy Swedish economy and Com Hem’s superior network, which offers Internet speeds of 200 megabits per second (Mbp/s) in 90% of its coverage area.

The rating also benefits from the group’s long-dated capital structure, with limited debt amortization until 2018, and adequate liquidity.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast Com Hem’s revenues will increase by low- to mid-single digits annually in 2012 and 2013. This is because we expect a further increase in digital TV penetration and higher average revenues per user in digital TV and broadband to offset long-term price pressure on the company’s basic analog TV business with landlords. Furthermore, Com Hem could also benefit from an agreement it recently entered with TiVo to develop new TV offering over different platforms, but we understand the launch is planned in the second quarter of 2013. After a strong profitability improvement in 2011 thanks to lower procurement costs and efficiency improvements, which resulted in a Standard & Poor’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 48% (a level close to that of most European peers with “satisfactory” business risk profiles), we believe profitability could increase further on continued efficiency improvements. Standard & Poor’s adjusted EBITDA margin, which includes operating leasing adjustments, could approach 50% in 2012-2013.

In the six months ended June 30, 2012, Com Hem reported revenue growth of 1.9% and an EBITDA margin of 47%. Given severe competition, however, Com Hem has only been able to stabilize its revenue generating units, digital TV penetration in its coverage area, and its number of triple-play subscribers. Nevertheless, because of higher revenue per user in digital TV and broadband, the company’s average revenue per user increased to Swedish krona (SEK) 361 (equivalent to EUR39) in June 2012 from SEK354 in December 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We project that the ratio of Com Hem’s adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will total 8.1x by the end of 2012 and 7.9x by the end of 2013. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt will likely be about 7% in 2012 and rise somewhat in 2013. Com Hem’s debt includes SEK3.49 billion in senior secured notes, EUR287 million in senior unsecured notes, SEK5.75 million in senior credit facilities, and SEK4.5 billion of intragroup loans. In addition to our adjustments for operating leases and pensions, our debt calculation includes a SEK3 billion subordinated shareholder loan and a SEK1.5 billion payment-in-kind facility at the holding company, in accordance with our methodology. This is because we believe that these instruments exhibit strong debt-like features, including a high payment-in-kind coupon.

We nevertheless believe that the noncash payment terms, deep subordination, and long-term maturity of these instruments cushion Com Hem against the near-term liquidity risks that would typically be associated with such high leverage measures. Still, we expect senior adjusted leverage to be very high at about 5.9x at year-end 2012 and to decline only modestly to about 5.6x by year-end 2013, primarily due to EBITDA growth. We also think that unadjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage will remain moderate at 2.0x in 2012 and 2.1x in 2013.

We expect Com Hem to generate solid operating cash flow, even after large cash interest payments. However, we think that its deleveraging capacity will likely be constrained by the high level of adjusted debt and relatively sizable and ongoing investments to maintain a competitive network performance. Although we see free operating cash flow (FOCF) at a relatively low SEK200 million-SEK300 million in 2012 due to high network capital expenditures, we expect higher profits and somewhat lower capital expenditures to support an increase in FOCF in 2013 and beyond to levels at least matching Com Hem’s annual debt amortization.

Liquidity

We assess Com Hem’s liquidity as “adequate”, as defined in our criteria, sincethe completion of the group’s new capital structure. From our estimates, Com Hem’s sources of liquidity are likely to represent at least 1.2x uses over the next two years.

The key liquidity sources are:

-- Access to a SEK500 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, of which SEK445 million was undrawn as of June 30, 2012.

-- Access to an undrawn SEK750 million capital-spending facility until 2014.

-- FFO exceeding SEK1 billion per year, even after about SEK1.1 billion in annual cash interest payments. We anticipate that FFO could increase gradually to SEK1.3 billion in 2014.

We anticipate the following liquidity uses:

-- Capital expenditures of about SEK0.9 billion per year.

-- Small annual debt amortization requirements: about SEK0.3 billion in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Recovery analysis

The ‘B’ issue ratings on SEK5.75 billion in term loans from holding company NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) and operating entity Com Hem AB, and on SEK3.49 billion of senior secured notes issued by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ), are in line with the corporate credit rating on Com Hem. The recovery rating is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In addition, the issue rating on EUR287 million senior notes issued by Com Hem is ‘CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this instrument is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for senior unsecured lenders in the event of a default.

The recovery and issue ratings on the secured debt are underpinned by our valuation of the company as a going concern in the event of a payment default and by Com Hem’s incorporation in Sweden, a jurisdiction that we view as “relatively favorable” to secured creditors. Conversely, we regard the security package as somewhat weak because it does not include a pledge over the network, substantial parts of which Com Hem leases and does not own. This, in our view, limits the recovery prospects for secured lenders, despite recovery prospects nominally higher than 70%. Low recovery prospects for the unsecured notes due 2019 reflect their subordination to a high proportion of prior-ranking secured debt.

Our simulated default scenario envisages default in 2015, due mainly to intensifying competition and customer migration from cable to other technologies. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of about SEK8.4 billion, equivalent to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.5x.

For more details, see “Com Hem Recovery Rating Profile”, published on Oct. 27, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Com Hem will continue to generatemodest revenue growth, sustain its market positions, and slightly reduce its adjusted leverage over the next two years, while generating positive and increasing free operating cash flow.

We could take negative rating actions if Com Hem’s leverage increased or if liquidity became tighter. This could be the case if revenues did not grow as we expect, resulting in FOCF being too tight to cover scheduled debt amortizations. We could also lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA materially exceeded 8x on a sustained basis or if FFO to adjusted debt fell to less than 5%.

Near-term ratings upside is unlikely, in our view, because we do not expect adjusted gross debt to EBITDA to fall to less than 6x in the near future.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Com Hem Recovery Rating Profile, Oct. 27, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- LBO Equity Hybrids: Too Good To Be True, Aug. 10, 2007