TEXT-Fitch assigns EDP-Energias de Portugal's notes 'BBB-(EXP)' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP) and EDP Finance BV’s EUR750m senior unsecured notes issued under the EUR12.5bn Debt Instrument programme an expected senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)'.

EDP’s ratings were downgraded in August 2012 given Fitch’s revised expectations on the pace of deleveraging and the declining predictability of the broader regulatory environment. At the current level, the ratings are now effectively unconstrained by Portugal’s ratings and the latter would only provide a negative trigger in the event of a further multi-notch sovereign downgrade.

EDP’s investment grade rating remains supported by its size, geographical and segmental diversification, strong incumbent market position and inherent quality of revenues. This includes 32% of fully regulated EBITDA and 22% of long-term contracted generation. From a fuel mix perspective, EDP’s generation fleet benefits from a large hydro component (31%) and renewable portfolio (31%) that insulate the company quite well compared with its peers from the impact of CO2 charges from 2013. The medium-term strength of this profile - consistent with an above-average operational position in most circumstances - continues to support an investment grade rating against the elements of crisis-related stress. The proposed issuance is a material step in putting EDP’s liquidity needs through 2014 on a sound footing.