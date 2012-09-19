FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: VINCI S.A.
September 19, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: VINCI S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- VINCI S.A. ------------------------------------ 19-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

24-Apr-2001 --/A-2 --/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based concession and contracting group VINCI S.A. (Vinci) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “strong” business risk profile and of its “intermediate” financial risk profile. The rating is supported by Vinci’s portfolio of stable and profitable toll road concessions contributing about 65% of the group’s EBITDA. The concession business is principally operated through two French toll road network operators, wholly-owned Autoroutes du Sud de la France S.A. (ASF; BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is the largest toll road network operator in France, and 83.3%-owned Cofiroute (BBB+/Stable/A-2).

