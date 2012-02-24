FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:No SF deal impact from downgrade of Aust & NZ banks
February 24, 2012 / 6:57 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:No SF deal impact from downgrade of Aust & NZ banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has said the downgrades of Australian banks and their subsidiaries have no impact on the structured finance (SF) transactions, where these banks are counterparties.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'), Bank of Western Australia (BankWest, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'), ASB Bank Limited (ASB, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'), National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'), Bank of New Zealand (BNZ, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'), Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') and Westpac New Zealand Limited and Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') were downgraded today.

The SF transactions in which these banks have a counterparty role are listed below. These roles may include being the swap counterparty, the liquidity facility provider, the account bank or the lenders mortgage insurer.

