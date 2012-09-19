TEXT-S&P lowers ratings on PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2'S class D and E nts

Sept 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review of the transaction’s performance, we have determined that the credit support for the class D and E notes has decreased. We also consider the level of credit protection for the class A+, B, and C notes to be commensurate with the current ratings.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A+, B, and C notes.

-- PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2 is a partially funded synthetic German RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2 PLC’s class D and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the issuer’s class A+, B, and C notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction’s performance.

Since our June 2011 review, we have observed an increase in defaulted reference claims (90+ day arrears and bankruptcies, which have been reported to the trustee) to 1.82% from 1.66% of the current pool balance. Defaulted reference claims have been relatively stable in absolute terms at about EUR27 million during this period, which we consider to be relatively high. This has increased the level of credit risk in the transaction, especially for the class D and E notes.