TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on TDA IBERCAJA ICO-FTVPO's class A(G) notes

We again lowered our ratings on Banco Santander to A-/Negative/A-2 on April 30, 2012 and, as a consequence, the remedy period started for both the swap and the reinvestment contracts (see “Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade”).

Today, more than 60 days have elapsed without remedy actions being taken since we lowered our short-term rating on Banco Santander to below the level required by the transaction documents.

Consequently, due to the lack of remedy actions, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, there is a direct link between our ratings in this transaction and our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the swap provider, which is also the reinvestment account provider (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012). Without the benefit of the swap agreement, the notes would achieve a lower rating than they can current achieve. Furthermore, the rating of the notes cannot be delinked from the rating of the reinvestment account provider. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A(G) notes in this transaction. This rating is now commensurate with our ‘A-’ long-term ICR on Banco Santander.

We have also affirmed our ‘D (sf)’ rating on the class B notes as this class of notes, which at closing funded the reserve fund, is still in default as of the Aug. 27, 2012 payment date.

The transaction’s credit performance has been strong, in our view, given the nature of the product securitized (80% of the pool comprises subsidized loans, which benefit from low monthly installments and if they defaulted, they would no longer be subsidized by the Spanish government). Based on the latest available investor report from the trustee (dated July 2012), the level of loans in arrears for 90+ days is at 0.07% of the outstanding balance, and 0.08% of the pool is in default (these defaulted loans are not subsidized).

TDA IBERCAJA ICO-FTVPO is a Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed mostly by subsidized mortgage loans originated by Ibercaja Banco S.A. under the ICO-FTVPO subsidy program. Under this program, the Spanish Ministry of Housing and local authorities give borrowers the ability to buy a first residential property, which, due to their economic situation, they might not be able to afford without this subsidy. The subsidy for this type of borrower is two-fold: The subsidized (Vivienda de Proteccion Oficial) properties are cheaper than those on the free market, and the Spanish Ministry of Housing pays to the originator up to 40% of the installment on the borrower’s behalf. TDA IBERCAJA ICO-FTVPO closed in July 2009 and the current pool factor is 78.55%.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

