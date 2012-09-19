TEXT-S&P ratings - Schmolz + Bickenbach AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Schmolz + Bickenbach AG -------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Germany
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Sep-2012 B/-- B/--
02-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================