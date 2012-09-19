TEXT-S&P ratings - Schmolz + Bickenbach AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Schmolz + Bickenbach AG -------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Germany

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Sep-2012 B/-- B/--

02-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================