TEXT-S&P ratings - Schmolz + Bickenbach AG
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Schmolz + Bickenbach AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

Ratings -- Schmolz + Bickenbach AG -------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Sep-2012 B/-- B/--

02-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
