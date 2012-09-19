TEXT-Fitch rates Russia's Smolensk Region at 'B+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia’s Smolensk Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘B+', a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A-(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect the region’s weak budgetary performance during the past four years, high refinancing risk stemming from the short-term nature of its debt and modest economy. However, the ratings also factor in the agency’s expectation of a gradual improvement in the region’s budgetary performance in 2012-2014, a moderate, albeit increasing level of direct risk and low contingent liabilities.

Fitch notes that if the region sustains a positive operating balance above 6% of operating revenue in the two consequent years, and improved the debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current balance) to below ten years, the ratings could be upgraded. Conversely, continuation of poor budgetary performance with operating balance below Fitch’s expectation, accompanied by high refinancing risk would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects the region’s operating performance to improve in 2012 with the operating balance likely to become positive. However it remains weak and stays about 2% of operating revenue. In 2013-2014 operating balance will also remain low averaging about 2%-3% of operating revenue. Debt coverage ratio will exceed 50 years, which is significantly higher than the region’s debt maturity profile.

The region has historically demonstrated weak budgetary performance with negative operating balance in 2008-2011. This demonstrates the regional administration’s inability to balance its operating revenue and expenditure. Operating balance improved in 2011, but still remained negative at 0.6% of operating revenue (negative 4.9% in 2010).

The region recorded high deficits of 16.3% and 15.2% to total revenue in 2010 and 2011, respectively, which led to a material increase in direct risk to RUB11.3bn (45.7% of current revenue), albeit from a low level. Fitch expects the region’s direct risk to increase to about RUB18.2bn (56% of current revenue) by end-2014.

The debt structure is dominated by short-term bank loans: 58% of direct risk in 2011, which leads to needing bank loans refinancing every year. The proportion of short-term liabilities is expected to increase in 2012-2014. Combined with the weak debt coverage ratio, this will put significant refinancing pressure to the region’s budget.

Smolensk’s economy is historically weaker than the average Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product was about 42% lower than the national average in 2010. The region has relatively weak tax capacity and current federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of current revenue (about 32% in 2011). However, federal transfers act as a stabiliser during recessions, making the region less vulnerable to negative external pressures.

Smolensk region is located in the west of European Russia, bordering with Belorussia. The region’s capital, the city of Smolensk, is about 400 km from Moscow. The region contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation’s GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.7% of the country’s population.