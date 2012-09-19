TEXT-S&P summary: TDC A/S

These factors are partly offset by our view that there is limited potential for revenue growth in the mature and competitive Danish telecoms market. Other constraining factors are the group’s 43% private-equity ownership, TDC’s lack of track record in adhering to its financial policy in times of operational stress or distressed financial markets, and our anticipation that TDC will likely generate only modest discretionary cash flow after dividends in the medium term.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect TDC’s consolidated revenues to grow over the next two years but at a low single-digit rate, reflecting modest growth prospects in the mature Danish telecom market. This is supported by our anticipation of TDC’s growing revenues in domestic TV operations and in the Nordic corporate segment. We also think there are good growth prospects in mobile data services, given the increasing penetration of smartphones. However, growth in the mobile operations could prove more challenging because of a very competitive landscape with four players in a small market. In the first half of 2012, TDC reported an 8% year-on-year decline in revenues from Danish mobile operations owing to intense price competition in the residential and business segments. Other factors constraining revenues are the ongoing price decline in traditional voice and messaging revenues, and continued negative regulatory effects. Despite the competitive environment, we expect TDC to maintain its strong domestic positions in all segments thanks to its technological expertise and strong brand recognition. In June 2012, TDC was awarded two blocks of 20 megahertz (Mhz) in the 800MHz band and expects to reach a 4G (fourth generation) coverage of 70% by the end of 2013 and 99% by the end of 2015.

Despite negative margin developments in the first half of 2012 mainly caused by domestic mobile operations, we still believe adjusted EBITDA margin could further increase to 38%-40% over the next two years as a result of additional cost cutting. This is because TDC has a strong record of improving operating efficiency; its reported EBITDA margin before pension income increased to 39.9% in 2011 from 35.9% in 2008 according to the company’s calculations, which exclude special items, notably restructuring costs. After Standard & Poor’s adjustments, we calculate the last-12-months EBITDA margin was 36.9% in June 2012, a decline compared with 37.8% in 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We expect adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA to decrease to about 2.6x in 2013. Despite TDC’s good FOCF generation, we expect deleveraging potential to remain constrained by the company’s dividend payout policy (80%-85% of equity free cash flow, excluding special items) and we forecast discretionary cash flow (FOCF after dividends) will be modest in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we understand that TDC may implement share buybacks so that its ratio of net debt to EBITDA before pension income could occasionally come close to its maximum 2.2x target, which could translate into maximum leverage of 2.6x-2.7x (adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s). This is because we believe the difference between adjusted leverage and TDC’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio could slightly decrease (from 0.8x in 2011) if restructuring costs decline over time. In June 2012, adjusted leverage increased to 2.95x, but we see this deterioration as temporary and we expect leverage to decrease in line with EBITDA growth.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-2’. TDC’s liquidity is “strong”, according to our criteria, reflecting our anticipation that liquidity sources will cover liquidity uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months, and by at least 1x over the next 24 months.

The company’s liquidity sources consist of:

-- Surplus cash of at least Danish krone (DKK) 1 billion over the next two years. As of June 30, 2012, the company’s liquid assets totaled DKK0.9 billion.

-- An undrawn committed unsecured revolving credit facility of EUR500 million (DKK3.7 billion) due February 2016.

-- Two EUR100 million committed unsecured bilateral facilities (DKK1.5 billion combined, of which about DKK1.2 billion is currently undrawn) due February 2014.

-- Cash flows from operations of about DKK7.5 billion per year over the next two years (from DKK7.2 billion in 2011).

-- A 10-year EUR500 million (DKK3.7 billion) bond issued in March 2012.

Against these sources, we anticipate the following liquidity uses:

-- Annual capital spending of about DKK3.5 billion.

-- Annual dividends of DKK3.7 billion; in August 2012, DKK1.86 billion was paid and a similar amount will be distributed in the first quarter of 2013.

-- A EUR457 million (DKK3.4 billion) bond matured in April 2012.

The company has no other debt maturities in 2012 and 2013.

Backup facilities include a maintenance financial covenant that would be triggered only if the long-term rating were to become speculative grade.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next two years by one notch if TDC’s EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, remains comfortably in the 38%-40% range, with adjusted debt to EBITDA sustainably declining to about 2.5x. We believe TDC could achieve this by year-end 2013.

We could revise the outlook to stable if revenues were to decline as a result of competitive or regulatory pressure, if TDC were unable to sustain its profitability improvements, or if the company were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy than that reflected by its current unadjusted net debt to EBITDA target of 2.2x, resulting, for instance, in adjusted debt to EBITDA above 2.7x.

