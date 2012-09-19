FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch asgns Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V. expected ratings
#Credit
September 19, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch asgns Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V. expected ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V.’s notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR[192,000,000] floating-rate senior class A1 mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[384,000,000] floating-rate senior class A2 mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[307,200,000] fixed-rate senior class A3 mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[28,800,000] mezzanine class B mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[19,200,000] mezzanine class C mortgage-backed notes: ‘BBB+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[14,400,000] mezzanine class D mortgage-backed notes: ‘BBBsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR[14,400,000] junior mortgage-backed class E notes: ‘NRsf’(EXP)

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by the seller and the servicer and the transaction’s sound legal structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is a true sale securitisation of mortgage loans originated in the Netherlands by SNS Bank N.V. (‘BBB+'/Stable/‘F2’) and its wholly owned subsidiary RegioBank N.V. (not rated; together SNS Bank). SNS Bank has an established track record as a mortgage lender and issuer of securitisations in the Netherlands. This is the 18th transaction issued under the Hermes series since 1999.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
