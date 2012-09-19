TEXT-S&P summary: KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs AG -------------- 19-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--

12-Sep-2008 A+/-- --/--

22-Nov-2007 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based specialist insurer KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs AG (KLog) are supported by the company’s core status to its parent, R+V Versicherung AG (RVV; AA-/Stable/--), the holding company and reinsurer of Germany-based R+V insurance group (R+V or the group). Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views the primary operations of R+V as a core part of the German cooperative banking sector. We regard KLog as integral to R+V’s group strategy because it is the group’s dedicated carrier for its business relations with the German road hauler segment. KLog demonstrates a sound specialist competitive position and is very strongly capitalized. These strengths are partly offset by its significant exposure to the very competitive German motor market and its declining profitability.

As the market leader for business with freight forwarders, KLog fits well with R+V group’s strategy to build a prominent role in this segment, which is dominated by cooperatives. In addition, KLog’s client relationships create business opportunities for other members of the group, such as those providing life insurance. KLog is fully integrated into R+V, which also employs KLog’s staff and handles all of its operational functions. The company continues to use the KRAVAG brand because of its strong, long-standing roots and its reputation with road hauler associations.