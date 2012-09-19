FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd.
September 19, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 -

Summary analysis -- Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 19-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2008 A/-- --/--

21-Oct-2003 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd. (HISCO), a core operating entity of Bermuda-domiciled non-life insurer Hiscox Group (Hiscox), reflect the group’s strong competitive position, strong operating performance based on underwriting discipline, and strong capitalization supported by very strong risk-based capital. Offsetting these positive factors is the inherent volatility in capital and earnings primarily due to exposure to catastrophe losses.

