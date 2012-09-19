TEXT-S&P summary: Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd.

Sept 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 19-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2008 A/-- --/--
21-Oct-2003 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Hiscox Insurance Co. Ltd. (HISCO), a core operating entity of Bermuda-domiciled non-life insurer Hiscox Group (Hiscox), reflect the group’s strong competitive position, strong operating performance based on underwriting discipline, and strong capitalization supported by very strong risk-based capital. Offsetting these positive factors is the inherent volatility in capital and earnings primarily due to exposure to catastrophe losses.