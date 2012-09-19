FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 19, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG ----------------------- 19-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: A46870

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-May-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

02-Apr-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Very strong” link with and “important” role for the State of Lower

Austria.

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Stable funding capabilities supported by government-related entity status.

Weaknesses:

-- Limited geographic and revenue diversity.

-- Slow reduction in concentration on low-margin public-sector business.

-- Limited earnings generation capacity.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will progress steadily over the next years, with strong capital and a resilient risk profile. It also reflects our expectation that there will be no change in HYPO NOE’s status as a government-related entity (GRE), and our view that there is a “high” likelihood of extraordinary support from the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+). We believe HYPO NOE will maintain a cautious approach, reporting risk-adjusted profitability that leads to stable risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios in excess of 10%.

The negative outlook on the unsolicited rating on the State of Lower Austria does not have a direct impact on the outlook on the bank, as a one-notch downgrade of the state would not have an immediate impact on the rating on the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.