TEXT-S&P summary: HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 -
Summary analysis -- HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG ----------------------- 19-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: A46870
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-May-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
02-Apr-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Very strong” link with and “important” role for the State of Lower
Austria.
-- Strong capitalization.
-- Stable funding capabilities supported by government-related entity status.
Weaknesses:
-- Limited geographic and revenue diversity.
-- Slow reduction in concentration on low-margin public-sector business.
-- Limited earnings generation capacity.
Outlook
Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will progress steadily over the next years, with strong capital and a resilient risk profile. It also reflects our expectation that there will be no change in HYPO NOE’s status as a government-related entity (GRE), and our view that there is a “high” likelihood of extraordinary support from the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+). We believe HYPO NOE will maintain a cautious approach, reporting risk-adjusted profitability that leads to stable risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios in excess of 10%.
The negative outlook on the unsolicited rating on the State of Lower Austria does not have a direct impact on the outlook on the bank, as a one-notch downgrade of the state would not have an immediate impact on the rating on the bank.