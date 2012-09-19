TEXT-S&P summary: HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG ----------------------- 19-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: A46870

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-May-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

02-Apr-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Very strong” link with and “important” role for the State of Lower

Austria.

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Stable funding capabilities supported by government-related entity status.

Weaknesses:

-- Limited geographic and revenue diversity.

-- Slow reduction in concentration on low-margin public-sector business.

-- Limited earnings generation capacity.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will progress steadily over the next years, with strong capital and a resilient risk profile. It also reflects our expectation that there will be no change in HYPO NOE’s status as a government-related entity (GRE), and our view that there is a “high” likelihood of extraordinary support from the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+). We believe HYPO NOE will maintain a cautious approach, reporting risk-adjusted profitability that leads to stable risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios in excess of 10%.

The negative outlook on the unsolicited rating on the State of Lower Austria does not have a direct impact on the outlook on the bank, as a one-notch downgrade of the state would not have an immediate impact on the rating on the bank.