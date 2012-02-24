TEXT-Fitch ups SLCF of STFCL - DA Program - Dec 09 - 1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL - DA Program - Dec 09 - 1’s (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts as follows:

INR113.8m SLCF upgraded to ‘Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR415.9m purchaser payouts affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch’s initial base case assumption. The affirmation of the purchaser payouts reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 15 December 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR238.9m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR363m.

According to the payout report of 15 December 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.58% of the original pool principal and 3.75% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 42.1% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.