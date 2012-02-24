FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch ups MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 1's purchaser payouts
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch ups MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 1's purchaser payouts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 1’s (an ABS transaction) purchaser payouts as follows:

INR451.6m purchaser payouts upgraded to ‘Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable’;

The upgrade is based on the similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, ‘Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable)), the level of available credit enhancement, and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractor loans. As of 27 December 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR350.8m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR505.7m.

According to the payout report of November 2011, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.83% of the original pool receivables and 6.77% of the current pool receivables. The report also showed that 27.08% of the original pool receivables remained outstanding as of November 2011.

