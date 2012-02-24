TEXT-Fitch:Dutch CMBS risks shown by Uni-Invest, Fleet Street Three

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Recent developments in Dutch commercial property loans highlight the risks in the sector and the potential impact on European CMBS transactions, Fitch Ratings says.

Prime asset values appear to have stabilised, but secondary commercial real estate values continue to decline in the Netherlands. A combination of falling rental levels, driven by declining occupier demand, sustained high vacancy and an aging stock in need of significant capital expenditure with the negative macro-economic environment has resulted in a lack of investment demand for secondary assets.

More distressed portfolios are likely to come to market this year, which could depress secondary values even further. Our ratings incorporate a negative view on all non-prime Dutch commercial real estate. The size of the price decline will depend on the nature and location of the property.

This week, following the legal final maturity of the transaction on 15 February, we downgraded EUR521.8bn of notes issued by Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V. to ‘Dsf’. Dutch property manager Uni-Invest had failed to repay a EUR602m loan, backed by 201 office buildings, due on 15 February 2010.

Also this week, the special servicer and borrowers of the Orange Loan, making up 10% of the Fleet Street Three deal, agreed to an enforcement portfolio sale. This will realise EUR50m to partly repay a EUR75m loan that was not repaid at maturity in December 2010.

The Orange Loan is backed by a portfolio of Dutch office, retail and mixed property. The legal final maturity of this transaction is not until 2016, which gives the servicer more time and flexibility to work out the loans and maximise recoveries compared with Opera Finance.

The overall exposure of the Fitch-rated European CMBS portfolio to the Netherlands is limited, at 7% by loan balance and 5% by number of loans. Several of these portfolios are being worked out by the special servicer.